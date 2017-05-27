Carey Hart built Pink a motorcycle to celebrate the birth of their second child.

The 41-year-old professional motocross competitor and the 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker welcomed their second child, son Jameson Moon, in December, and the singer has taken to Instagram to reveal exactly what the sportsman got as a ''push present'' to mark the recent arrival.

Captioning a picture of herself standing next to the bike, she wrote: ''Thanks @hartluck for the push present ... I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome (sic)''

Meanwhile, Pink previously thanked her husband Carey for ''sticking around'' as she marked their 11 year anniversary.

Writing on her Instagram account alongside an old picture of the pair kissing, she wrote: ''Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum ... that's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around (sic)''

And Carey - who also has five-year-old daughter Willow with Pink - is no doubt be pleased by Jameson's arrival as he previously admitted he would love to have a son.

He said: ''We got one princess, so hopefully we'll have a little guy coming. I don't want any competition for my daughter. I'm nervous for what it's going to be ... It's been a while since we've had a baby around the house. It's going to be really fun.

''Willow is over the moon. She's been talking about how she wants a baby sister. She built a bicycle for him or her. So we're going to finish it up after No. 2 shows up. She tore the bike all apart and after No. 2 shows up, she's going to decide the colours that she wants to do for it. I told her, 'Look, he or she is not going to be able to use it for a while - but they'll be ready for it' ... Right now, she's very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we'll see how it goes.''