Carey Hart is ''very grateful'' of the ''amazing life'' he's created with wife Pink and their two kids.

The 43-year-old retired motocross champion and the 'Beautiful Trauma' hitmaker - who have Willow, seven, and two-year-old son Jameson together - recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary and, on Tuesday (08.01.19), Carey paid a heartfelt tribute to the pop superstar, in which he admitted that he never thought after 17 years together, they'd still be going ''strong''.

Alongside a picture of the pair on vacation, he wrote on Instagram: ''Can't believe it's our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I'm very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong (sic)''

The 38-year-old singer and her spouse have split twice over the course of their marriage, and the star previously admitted that whilst she has periods of believing her beau is a ''rock'', the pair also have to ''work'' at keeping their romance monogamous.

She said: ''There are moments where I look at [Carey] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant ... he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some.

''And then I'll look at him and go: 'I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the s**t you like. I don't ever wanna see you again.'

''Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?

''Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again.''

The 'What About Us' hitmaker had also previously admitted she used to hand her wedding ring back to him ''every night'' when they were going through a rough patch.

She said: ''We have learnt the art of communication. I don't hand my wedding ring back every night like I used to. Because that's just dumb and I can't actually get it off.''