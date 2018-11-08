Cardi B was reduced to tears when she listened to her husband's album.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter to praise her spouse Offset - who she married last year and has three-month-old daughter Kulture with - for his upcoming album 'Culture III' with Migos and admits she became really emotional listening to the tracks.

She wrote: ''I'm loving hubby album ...It's a very deep album..Intro made me cry twice. (sic)''

The LP is the follow-up to Migos' 'Culture II' which came out in January.

This isn't the first time the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has taken to social media to big up her husband, and she shared a sweet message with her 35.2 million followers earlier this week to thank him for always ''uplifting'' her.

She simply wrote: ''THANK YOU @OFFSETYRN ALWAYS UPLIFTING ME (sic)''

Cardi's life has been crazy of late, especially with her on-going feud with rival rapper Nicki Minaj.

The chart-topping star recently dismissed rumours she's penned a diss track about the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker - who she was involved in an altercation with at New York Fashion Week - insisting she'd rather address their differences in person.

She said: ''The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody, and I still feel like I don't need to diss anybody for nothing. My music was never about that.

''I have a short temper, so that's like doing things that I don't stand for. I don't like when people be subbing me. So why would I subbing you on music?

''And any problem that I have, I always address people face-to-face. I don't care. It's whatever the energy's like. I don't care.''