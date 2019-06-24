Offset insists he and Cardi B are ''blessed'' amid her ongoing court case over an alleged altercation at a strip club.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker was originally charged with two misdemeanour offences of assault and reckless endangerment last year after allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York, in August 2018, but was indicted by a grand jury last week on multiple charges surrounding the case which supersede her original charges.

But despite the ongoing legal case, her husband Offset - with whom she has 11-month-old daughter Kulture - and his Migos band mates have insisted they have the situation ''under control''.

Offset said: ''Everything's good ... We're blessed.''

To which group mate Quavo added: ''It's in the Lord's hands,'' and third member Takeoff agreed: ''We've got it under control.''

It was reported last week Cardi now faces 14 charges - including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, as well as misdemeanour reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment - over the alleged incident.

When the 26-year-old rapper was arrested over the allegations in October, it was claimed she'd ordered an attack on bartenders and sisters Jade and Baddie G - who claim they were injured during the alleged brawl when Cardi's people began throwing bottles and chairs - after mistakingly accusing Jade of sleeping with Offset.

The grand jury indictment supersedes Cardi's previous two charges, and comes as she rejected a plea deal in April which would have given her a conditional discharge in return for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanour.

Lawyers for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker have insisted Cardi didn't injure anyone during the alleged incident.

Previously, Cardi denied the allegations against her and accused the sisters of seeking publicity.