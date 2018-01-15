Cardi B's fiancé has got her name tattooed on his neck.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's boyfriend Offset has had his future wife's name inked on his skin alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.

In an Instagram video, which was posted on The Shade Room, the new tattoo is clearly visible.

The clip is captioned: ''#TSRTattz - Y'all feelin' #offset 's new #CardiB tatt? (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old rapper previously revealed she is planning on splashing out over $1 million on her wedding.

She said: ''We're going to spend over a million ... I don't think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don't like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it's a partnership. And I feel like my expenses is going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000 ... it's got to be extravagant. You only get married once!''

Offset popped the question to Cardi while she was on stage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.

And following his proposal, she praised the ''extremely talented'' rapper and thanked him for being an ''amazing man''.

She wrote at the time: ''Jesus Christ I'm so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together (sic).''