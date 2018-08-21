Cardi B's husband Offset was furious when he thought she was going to unveil their baby Kulture at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pair welcomed their daughter into the world last month and Cardi appeared on stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Monday (20.08.18) cradling what appeared to be Kulture wrapped in a pink blanket - only to reveal she was actually carrying one of the VMA's famous Moon Person statuettes.

She tweeted afterwards: ''Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture (sic).''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had been the night's most nominated artist with 12 nods, and she took home three prizes, Song of Summer for 'I Like It', her collaboration with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, Best Collaboration, which went to Jennifer Lopez's 'Dinero', on which Cardi featured with DJ Khaled, and Best New Artist.

As she accepted her Best New Artist accolade, she proudly proclaimed she had defied her critics by having a baby and continuing to be successful in her career.

She said: ''I'm so happy to receive this award. A couple of months ago, a lot of people were saying, 'You're gambling your career, you're about to have a baby, what are you doing?' And you know, I had a baby, I carried the baby, and now I'm still winning an award!''

Her return to public life at the VMAs comes just weeks after she announced her decision to pull out of Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' tour, because her body didn't feel ready to do the choreography every night so soon after giving birth.

She also felt uncomfortable leaving her newborn daughter for that long after doctors told her that there's no way the tiny tot can join her on the tour bus or fly.

She said at the time: ''I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road.''

However, despite her decision not to go on tour, Cardi has wasted no time throwing herself back into work as she is determined to make money for her little baby.

One fan said recently: ''Nothing puts in perspective how much women give up being pregnant and having a baby more then the fact that Cardi B had to cancel a world tour with the biggest pop artist in the world right now and Offset is still on tour like nothing happened (sic)''

To which Cardi replied: ''Just cause I'm not on your doesnt mean I'm working ;)I'm working harder then ever and you will see soon ! (sic)''