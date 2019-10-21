Cardi B and Joaquin Phoenix have been nominated for the National Film & TV Awards 2019.

The 'Hustlers' star and 'Joker' actor find themselves competing for the best movie performance prize as voting is now open ahead of the ceremony on December 2 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

They're joined on the list by Phoenix's co-star Robert De Niro, while 'Avengers: Endgame' castmates Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are given the nod alongside Woody Harrelson ('Zombieland: Double Tap') and Donald Glover ('Guava Island').

'Avengers: Endgame', 'Hustlers' and 'Joker' are all also featured in the hotly-contested feature film category, with the likes of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', 'Bird Box', 'Dumbo' and 'Ad Astra' getting a nod on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Will Smith's performance in 'Aladdin' has earned him a chance at the best actor gong, with 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland and 'Hobbs and Shaw' heavyweight Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the running.

Although Jennifer Lopez didn't join Cardi in the best movie performance list, she has found herself nominated for best actress alongside big names, such as 'Aladdin' star Naomi scott, Sandra Bullock ('Bird Box') and Rihanna ('Guava Island').

The animated movie categories are also stacked, with the best animated film list featuring 'Missing Link', 'Toy Story 4', 'The Lion King' and the highly anticipated 'Frozen 2' sequel.

Kristen Bell's voice role in the latter has landed her a spot for the best performance prize, where she is competing with 'Lion King' duo Beyonce and James Earl Jones, while 'Toy Story' pair Tom Hanks and Tim Allen feature with 'Wonder Park' actress Mila Kunis.

Public voting for the 2nd annual National Film & TV Awards sponsored by Dechavel is now live at www.nationalfilmandtvawards/voting.