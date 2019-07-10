Cardi B shared a picture of her daughter Kulture smooshing birthday cake into her face on her first birthday (10.07.19).

The 26-year-old rapper's baby girl - whom she has with husband Offset - had a mini food fight with her mom in their kitchen, which was decked out with rainbow balloons and cupcakes.

Cardi had the sweet moment Kulture covered her in icing captured, and captioned the Instagram post: ''Alittle quick 12 o clock turn up my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye. (sic)''

Offset - whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - also paid tribute to his daughter and shared a picture of her wearing a romper with 50 per cent Kiari, 50 per cent Cardi and 100 per cent Kulture printed on it and a pink tutu.

Alongside the snap, he gushed: ''YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK

HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU (sic)''

Cardi recently admitted she was planning to splash out $400,000 on Kulture's birthday.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker said: ''Kulture birthday party no lie, I'm spending about $400,000. And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and s**t costs!''

The couple have also spent $100,000 on a special gift for Kulture's first birthday.

They commissioned celebrity jeweller Eliantte to create a pendant and chain inspired by her favourite TV show, 'Word Party', and the custom piece is made from diamonds, white gold and coloured enamel.

The 'Press' rapper is no doubt feeling emotional, as when Kulture turned 11 months a few weeks ago, her famous mother admitted she couldn't ''handle'' how quickly the tot is growing up.

Alongside a photo of her little girl holding some sunglasses, she gushed: ''My baby 11 months and I can't handle it what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child Thanks @offsetyrn . (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently said she wants her daughter to do ballet.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker decided to put her forward for dance lessons when she is old enough after watching a video of a group of youngsters demonstrate their skills on Twitter.

Sharing the impressive clip, which saw Class 3 and 4 from Studio A Modeling and Dance in Maryland showing off their ballet moves, on her own account, she said: ''I gotta put my daughter in ballet class (sic).''