Janet Jackson, Cardi B and The Weeknd are set to perform at Global Citizen Festival.

The 2018 free-ticketed event will return to New York City's Central Park on September 29, with an all-star music line-up featuring the 'Scream' singer, 'Be Careful' rapper - who recently welcomed daughter Kulture with husband Offset - the 'Starboy' hitmaker, as well as Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and many more.

Global Citizen's CEO, Hugh Evans, said in a statement : ''In 2018, it is more important than ever for Global Citizens here in the United States and around the world to demand their voices be heard - through activism and at the polls - so that we can continue progress towards a world free from needless suffering and want.

''We are truly grateful to have such incredible artists, hosts and partners standing with us in a moment of history so pivotal in our fight to achieve the global goals and end extreme poverty.''

This is the seventh year Global Citizen will host its annual concert by bringing together music fans and advocating the necessary change to make the world a better place by demanding their voices be heard.

This year Global Citizen's iconic 'Mandela 100' campaign, in memory of the late anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, will coincide with the annual UN General Assembly meetings and to celebrate the political leader's life and legacy in his centenary year.

Another show will take place on December 2, in Johannesburg, South Africa, headlined by 'On The Run II' superstars Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Coldplay and Pharrell.