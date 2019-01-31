Cardi B has said she's ''working things out'' with Offset.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker split from the Migos rapper - with whom she has daughter Kulture, six months - in December, and after it was recently reported the pair have reconciled, Cardi has admitted she's working on patching up her relationship with her husband.

Whilst headed to a court hearing on Thursday (31.01.19), one reporter asked Cardi if she was back with Offset, and she responded: ''Working things out, baby.''

Her comments come after it was claimed she was planning to return to their marital home in Atlanta for the first time since she accused him of being unfaithful to her.

Sources said Cardi agreed to take Offset back after he proved his dedication to their relationship, with one of the key factors in the 26-year-old star's decision being the 'Motorsport' hitmaker agreeing to change his phone number.

In order to show Cardi he is serious about honest and faithful, Offset has vowed his new line will only be accessible to his wife and business associates.

The couple have also agreed a 'no groupies' rule and as a result, Offset won't allow any female fans near him when Migos perform their Super Bowl shows over the weekend.

Meanwhile, insiders recently said Cardi was no longer planning to divorce Offset, and hasn't filed any paperwork to officially terminate their marriage.

One source said: ''A divorce isn't on Cardi's mind anymore. She has been focusing more on how they are going to work this out. The negativity of their relationship has blown over and she's staying positive that it will work.

''Cardi is keeping a close eye on him and has expressed if he slips up again, she's done.''

The 'I Like It' singer announced her split with Offset last month after a year of marriage, with an Instagram video claiming the pair still had ''a lot of love'' for one another.