Cardi B insists she has no plans to change her bold style now she is a mother to four-month-old daughter Kulture.
The 'I Like It' hitmaker is known for her bold outfits but she insists she won't be making changes her style now she has four-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.
Asked if she plans to change her style since she had a baby, she said: ''Not at all. I don't feel like I gotta change my style because I had a baby ... I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me. Like, no I don't want to wear a god damn thong and walk around my baby. But I don't feel like I gotta change.''
And the 26-year-old rapper is ''very nervous'' about releasing her own fashion line.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm actually very nervous because I hope that people like my collection. I know it's a little bit different and I know people was not expecting what I was gonna drop. So I hope it does good. I'm about to see so many people, so many celebrities, so it's like oh snappity, snap, snap! ... It feels really amazing [to have star support]. A lot of people think it's supposed to be a catty thing, and it just feels good. When other women show love to each other, and they don't know how much that means to me though. One day they might need a kidney and I might give you mine and I barely drink, so mine might be good.''
