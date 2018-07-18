Cardi B wishes she wasn't such as ''ghetto h*e.''

The 25-year-old rapper has just given birth to her daughter Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, and, although she's struggling to find the time to look after herself at the moment, she wishes she could be a ''pretty proper girly girl.''

Taking to her Twitter account, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said: ''I wanna be like one of them pretty ,proper girly girls but this gangsta bitch won't leave Get out my spirit you ghetto hoe !!!!! (sic),'' followed by several distressed emojis.

It seems Cardi's appearance is really getting her down at the moment as she recently admitted that her eyes are so ''dark and puffy'' due to the lack of sleep she's getting.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Be Careful' hitmaker uploaded a video of a puppet and said: ''I wish I could show you my face but a bitch look f***ed up in the game! Like, my hair's f***ed up. My eyes are so dark and puffy.

''Like, I'm wild pale like a bitch looking like she got jaundice. But I just really want to say thank you to everybody ... I'm just been so busy and so tired and in like a different world, a different dimension - I like it like that. It's doing so good... Now, let me get back to this mommy thing. Let me tell y'all something. No matter how many books y'all read, advice y'all get, y'all will never be ready for mommy mode.''

However, although her newborn is struggling to settle into a routine, Cardi is ''obsessed'' with her and already feels very ''protective'' over her little girl.

a source said: ''Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl. She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early. Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective. She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset.''