Cardi B wants to leave her own ''mark in fashion''.

The 26-year-old rapper is known for her bold and vivacious red carpet looks and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter - who worked with her before she shot to fame in 2017 with hit single 'Bodak Yellow' - has revealed her client has ''no ego'' and will work with her favourite go-to designer's alongside up-and-coming brand's to showcase their work.

He said: ''I feel like it's one of those things where we really understand one another. And sometimes I'll push a bit or she'll push when it comes to ideas, like, she'll be down to do something but maybe a little hesitant or, like, she'll bring something to me, like, I wanna do this and it's like, 'Uh, I don't know, I don't think we should do that.'

''And then you know, vice versa. It's one of those things where it's really like a conversation with no ego and it's an honest conversation.''

The stylist added how the 'Please Me' hitmaker turns to ''history'' for inspiration.

He continued: ''We pull from a lot of things we've been inspired by in the past, the history of fashion.

''The collaboration process is really easy when it comes to her. We have our go-to designers, but we also love working with new designers, big or small, it doesn't matter. Our collaboration processes are really fun and free because she allows everything to happen the way that it needs to, to create some kind of evolution or to leave a mark in fashion.''

And the fashion guru insisted that his favourite look to date is Cardi's vintage 1995-96 Thierry Mugler couture look, which featured a pink duchess satin and black velvet 'Venus' sheath dress and embellished bodysuit, and Kollin insisted it was one of the pair's biggest ''fashion moments'' to date.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I would have to say the Met for me and also the Mugler moment. That was really a big moment for me, like I spoke about last night, [I was] Googling high-fashion editorials years ago when I was a young teenager.

''Just seeing like Helmut Newton pop up and a lot of his references meant full circle, realizing in my early 20s like, oh wow, this is Mugler who, you know, in all of these Helmut Newton editorials, they did a lot of work together.''