Cardi B wants to become a politician.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker logged on to her Twitter account to share her political aspirations with her 8.8 million followers admitting that she thinks her future will take her into politics, however, she was keen to point out that she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Goverment (sic)''

Cardi's ambition is to connect with ordinary Americans and inspire them to be patriotic about their country.

Writing on the social media platform, she added: ''Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American (sic)''

When asked by her fans why she is suddenly interested in swapping a career in music for a life in politics, she answered: ''I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day. Imma talk about it another day. (sic)''

The 'Hustlers' actress - who is married to fellow rapper Offset, with whom raises 18-month-old daughter Kulture - is even prepared to go back into education to fulfil her political aspirations and become a Congresswoman.

In another tweet, she said: ''I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table. (sic)''

Cardi, 27, has increasingly been using Twitter to share her views on world affairs and domestic issues in the US.

Earlier in January, she criticised President Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani whilst he was in Iraq.

She tweeted: ''(That) s**t ain't no joke! Specially being from New York. It's sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic)''