Cardi B wants to branch out into acting.

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker has reportedly signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency to help her land ''career-defining and challenging role'' so that she doesn't have to be away from her daughter for too long when she's born over the next coming weeks.

A source told the Metro.co.uk: ''A big part of the reason she's pursuing this now is because she believes it'll be easier for her to be full time mom if she focuses on acting. Making music requires her to be on the road and she doesn't want to be away from her daughter for too long. The plan is for her to divide her time between LA and New York and work from there.''

However, the 25-year-old rapper - who hid her pregnancy for the first five months until she couldn't conceal her bump anymore - isn't planning to ditch music completely.

Cardi has pulled back from her music work for the time being while she prepares for motherhood and recently admitted that she wants her baby shower to be ''lit.''

She said: ''I want a lit baby shower.

''My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My s*** is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate.

''I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah. S** I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy right?''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted that she was worried when she found out she was expecting with her fiance Offset because of her chart success, especially after she was advised by friends and her team that it wouldn't be a good idea.

She said: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.

''[When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.' ''