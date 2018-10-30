Cardi B has created a collection for fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova and hopes it makes her customers look ''radiant and sexy''.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has teamed up with Fashion Nova for an 80-piece collection, which includes denim pieces, show-stopping dresses, outerwear and accessories and she insisted on checking ''every little detail'' of each garment.
She told Business of Fashion: ''Every little detail to me matters.
''I want to make these women look so happy -- so radiant, sexy, so corporate and poppin'. I want them to look like they're wearing Gucci and Prada, but they're not, they're wearing my line.''
Cardi - who has daughter Kulture, three months, with husband Offset - was keen to tackle her ''biggest pet peeve'' with the range, as she's struggled to find well-fitting denim, even with high-end designers.
She said: ''What I don't like about wearing jeans is when the butt is boxy,'' she added. ''And I don't like when there is that little space in the butt part, between your back, do you know what I'm talking about? That's my biggest pet peeve.''
Richard Saghian, chief executive of Fashion Nova, hopes the Cardi B x Fashion Nova collaboration will help to ''dissolve the perceived separation between 'high-end' and 'cheap' clothes and make trendy fashion accessible to everyone.''
The 'I Like It' rapper has been a fan of Fashion Nova for a long time, namechecking the fast-fashion company in the lyrics to her track 'She Bad' and previously sharing a video of herself in their jeans on her Instagram account.
She quipped in the post: ''''Wanna know how rich people like me stay rich? By staying on a budget. These pants right here are Fashion Nova.''
The collection will be available in Fashion Nova stores and online at fashionnova.com next month.
