Cardi B wants her daughter to do ballet.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's little girl Kulture may only be 11 months old, but she's decided, once she's old enough, she'll be putting her forward for dance lessons after watching a video of a group of youngsters demonstrate their skills on Twitter.

Sharing the impressive clip, which sees Class 3 and 4 from Studio A Modeling and Dance in Maryland showing off their ballet moves, on her own account, the 26-year-old rapper said: ''I gotta put my daughter in ballet class (sic).''

And Cardi certainly wants the best of the best for her daughter as she and her husband Offset have splashed out $100,000 on a gift for Kulture's first birthday.

The couple have commissioned celebrity jeweller Eliantte to create a pendant and chain inspired by little Kulture's favourite TV show, 'Word Party', and the custom piece is made from diamonds, white gold and coloured enamel.

And the baby has a big bash coming her way as well as Cardi recently admitted she'd be splashing out $400,000 on her party when she turns one on July 10.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker said: ''Kulture birthday party no lie, I'm spending about $400,000. And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and s**t costs!''

But the 'Press' rapper is likely to find the day emotional as when Kulture turned 11 months a few weeks ago, her famous mother admitted she couldn't ''handle'' how quickly the tot is growing up.

Alongside a photo of her little girl holding some sunglasses, Cardi gushed: ''My baby 11 months and I can't handle it what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child Thanks @offsetyrn . (sic)''