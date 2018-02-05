Cardi B wants to release a fashion line.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who is engaged to Migos rapper Offset - has a lot of career goals she'd like to accomplish, but she's most looking forward to having a family who she can pass her business empire onto in the future.

Asked by Zendaya in an interview for CR Fashion Book what else she'd like to achieve, she said: ''I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits. I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children.''

The 25-year-old singer also admitted her dream day off would involve wearing her most comfortable clothing and not having to worry about her appearance.

She said: ''I like to do absolutely nothing. I don't want nobody to invite me nowhere.

''I don't want to do my f***ing make-up. I don't want to put tight clothes on. I don't want to wear heels. I don't want to do s**t.

''But if I can be with my dude and have a little nasty time, I love that too.''

Cardi - who is of Afro-Trinidadian and Dominican descent - also admitted she feels frustrated that people don't truly understand her heritage.

She said: ''One thing that always bothers me is that people know so little about my culture. We are Caribbean people.

''And a lot of people be attacking me because they feel like I don't be saying that I'm black. Some people want to decide if you're black or not, depending on your skin complexion, because they don't understand Caribbean people or our culture.

''I feel like people need to understand or get a passport and travel.

''I don't got to tell you that I'm black. I expect you to know it. When my father taught me about Caribbean countries, he told me that these Europeans took over our lands. That's why we all speak different languages.

''I expect people to understand that just because we're not African American, we are still black. It's still in our culture.

''Just like everybody else, we came over here the same ***ing way. I hate when people try to take my roots from me. Because we know that there's African roots inside of us.

''I really just want people to understand that the colour that I have and features that I have are not from two white people f***ing.''