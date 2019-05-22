Cardi B wants her own chat show.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has reportedly filed a trademark application for the name ''Bocktails with Cardi B'' as she'd like to host a TV programme that'll see celebrity guests spill the gossip in front of the cameras as the rapper supplies them with booze.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old hip-hop star would like to use the name for ''entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.''

She'd also like to drop some clothing - such as ''T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts'' - under the trademark.

And create her own line of alcohol - ''except beer and beverages containing beer.''

Although the 'Be Careful' hitmaker has all these plans up her sleeve, she's been forced to put her music career on the back burner as doctors have ordered her to cancel her upcoming gigs in order to fully recover from her recent liposuction surgery.

Cardi - who gave birth to her daughter Kulture 10 months ago - revealed she'd gone under the knife in a bid to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

Her representative said recently: ''Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May. She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.''

The rap star is now planning to focus on her healing journey.

A source said: ''After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn't disappoint her fans and wanted fulfil her obligations. The traveling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body.''