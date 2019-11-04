Cardi B won't hire a babysitter until she finds someone ''trustworthy''.

The 27-year-old rapper has 15-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset, and has said that despite her hectic career, she doesn't rely on nannies to look after her tot, because she can't find anyone she trusts enough to leave them alone with her daughter.

Posting on Instagram, Cardi shared side by side images which feature Kulture looking happy in one and crying in the other, and wrote: ''Mom life Look easy don't it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy (sic)''

And when one fan commented to say parenting must be ''easy'' for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker because she ''has babysitters for that baby'', Cardi responded to shut down the claims.

She wrote: ''I actually don't just me and my mom. Sooo when my mom do her own s**t is ME ... When I can finally find some1 trust worthy I'll have one ! (sic)''

Cardi previously claimed she was raising Kulture without any help just two weeks after the tot's birth in July 2018.

She said at the time: ''There's this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like ... I can't leave my baby at night, not for one second. A lot of people keep telling me, 'You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,' and it's so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.

''I don't feel like nobody could tend [to] my baby like me.''

And the 'Hustlers' actress further explained her decision in October last year.

She added: ''I be feeling like, do babies know who's they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me.''