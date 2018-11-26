Cardi B has pledged to stop using private jets.

The chart-topping rap star has promised to cease taking private jets after she was forced to make an emergency landing in Chicago on Sunday (25.11.18) while she was en route from Los Angeles to New York.

Cardi - who has a four-month-old daughter called Kulture with her husband Offset - wrote on Instagram: ''Came to LA for literally 7 hours now I gotta go back to NY. I'm just glad I saw my little baby. (sic)''

Cardi continued her rant, saying that after her latest travel nightmare, she'll no longer take any private flights.

She moaned: ''I'm stuck in Chicago. We had to do an emergency landing in Chicago. And let me tell you something. I'm not taking no more f****ing jets.''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently blamed her rap rival Nicki Minaj for their clash during New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old star and Nicki, 35, came to blows during the annual fashion event, and Cardi subsequently said that the 'Barbie Dreams' hitmaker was responsible for the incident.

She said: ''For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.''

Cardi also accused her rap rival of liking a tweet that questioned her parenting skills.

She explained: ''I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter.

''I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f**king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.''