Cardi B has urged her fans to be kinder to her estranged husband Offset after he begged for her forgiveness on stage.

The 26-year-old rapper was performing at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Saturday (15.12.18) when the Migos star - with whom she has five-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari - crashed her set along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign, made out of white and red roses.

Speaking on stage, Offset said: ''I just wanna tell you I'm sorry. In person, in front of the world. Whatever I gotta do to show you I love you.''

And although the gesture didn't go down well with fans, Cardi has taken to social media to ask that people stop ''bashing'' Offset for his actions.

In one Instagram video, she said: ''I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I'm defending my baby father, they think that I'm gonna get back together with him. I'm not saying that I'm gonna get back together with him. I just don't like that bashing online thing.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker then referenced Pete Davidson, who has been receiving hate online ever since his engagement to Ariana Grande ended in October, and who took to social media on Saturday to post a worrying message in which he said he ''doesn't want to live on this earth any more.''

She continued: ''Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don't even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. I wouldn't want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That's a nasty feeling, and I wouldn't want that.

''God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man. That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child.

''So I don't like that bulls**t because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don't like that, and it doesn't make me feel any better. Period.''

Meanwhile, Offset's onstage outburst comes after he took to Instagram to admit he had been ''selfish and had messed up''.

He said in a video: ''I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi.

''We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.

''I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.

''I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you.''