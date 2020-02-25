Cardi B has urged Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya to ''speak her truth'', after she came out as transgender.

The 12-year-old daughter of the retired NBA star was born a boy named Zion, but came out earlier this month after her dad revealed she wants to be known as Zaya.

Following the news, many critics claimed Zaya is too young to make her own decision about her identity, and now rapper Cardi B has taken to Instagram to defend the youngster.

Speaking on an Instagram Live, the 'I Like It' rapper said: ''How old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that's who you are? That's your identity. What is the age limit for you to know that that's what you want to be?''

Cardi insisted others should be more ''understanding'' of other people, even if they are ''old school'' with their views.

She added: ''I understand that they just don't be understanding certain s**t, please try to understand. Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you. So try to understand somebody else, especially when it is a child.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker praised Zaya for helping to ''educate'' others, and slammed those who look for the negatives.

She said: ''Let's say they would've kept it a secret? Y'all would've been saying, 'I think his son is gay.' When you got a secret it just feels like such a burden ... You might as well be free and let it out. And while you are free and letting it out and telling the truth, why not educate? Why not educate? Speak your truth.''

Earlier this month, Dwyane - who is married to Gabrielle Union - said he wants to help other families with children who are struggling with their identity.

He said: ''Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about. We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world. We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child.

''We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family. So, we use it.''