Cardi B has unveiled the tracklist for her debut LP 'Invasion of Privacy'.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed just what 13 tracks had made her album but also teased there were more ''surprises'' in store.

She wrote on Instagram: ''TRACKLIST ...more surprises when the album drop ... any questions you have don't Ask me ! You will find out on FRIDAY (sic)''

Cardi's new album opens with 'Get Up 10', followed by 'Drip', her collaboration with Migos, and 'Bickenhead' and 'Be Careful'. 'Bartier Cardi', featuring 21 Savage, is also listed alongside 'She Bad', 'Be Careful' and 'Best Life'.

Cardi had previously revealed her debut album will be released on April 6.

Showing off the album cover, she shared: ''My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!! (sic)''

And Cardi is proud that hip-hop is ''always'' in the charts nowadays.

She said: ''In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world. I don't give a f**k if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a coloured person wears something, that's when everybody wants to wear it.

''We always influence. When you see the Olympics, who always wins? Coloured folks. We win everything. We are a big influence and people want to take that shit away. People like Donald Trump, they're always going to make us feel like we're less. But it's okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don't matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we're not, cos we is. I know the truth ... We run the s**t! We influence. We run everything.''