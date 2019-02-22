Cardi B understands how Khloe Kardashian must be feeling after her partner Tristan Thompson cheated on her.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has been through ups and downs with her husband Offset - knows only too well how cheating allegations can rock a relationship, after Tristan was allegedly caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

She said: ''Obviously this whole Khloe Kardashian thing ... everybody is just like, celebrating that that happened to her and it's like why? Whatever karma that you all felt like they [Tristan and Khloe] deserve, I think they already have it, so it's like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman? Especially a woman that has a daughter?

''We know how it is when a n***a f**k up. Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces. Y'all know it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can't even sleep. You actually can't even escape it when you sleeping because you actually dream about it.''

Cardi also think it is ridiculous that women go through this heartache.

She added in an Instagram Live: ''I feel like, alright she already learned her lesson, something real f***ed up happened before she gave birth, so it's like why do you guys keep... enjoying other people's pain? Enjoying other people's misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It's just so sad.''