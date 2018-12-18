Cardi B will spend Christmas with Offset, despite the pair not being together right now.
The couple may not be together right now but the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is keen to spend the upcoming festive period with her estranged husband for the sake of their daughter Kulture.
A source told E! News: ''Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''
Offset had crashed his ex's set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses, but although she rejected his apology, he still thinks it was the right thing to do.
He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''
The very public gesture came just a day after Offset celebrated his 27th birthday and proclaimed his only wish for his special day was to reunite with his wife.
He said in a video shared to Instagram: ''I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back, Cardi. We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband. I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you. Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you.''
