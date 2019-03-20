Cardi B is set to make her film debut in 'Hustlers'.

The 26-year-old rapper has joined the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the New York magazine article 'Hustlers at Scores' alongside Julia Stiles,Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart.

The film from STX Entertainment - also starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu - takes place in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and will follow a group of former strippers who plot to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients.

Lorene Scafaria will helm the project and penned the script based on the 2015 article by Jessica Pressler and shooting will begin in New York City later this week with former stripper Cardi playing one of the erotic dancers.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said in a statement: ''We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast.''

J.Lo previously admitted that in order to prepare for her role in the film she completely cut carbohydrates and sugars from her life which meant the 49-year-old singer and actress seriously craved her favourite foods during her 10-day diet.

She shared: ''I'm getting ready for this movie called 'Hustlers' and I have to play a stripper, so I'm getting ready for that.

''I work out a lot, I try to stay healthy but [my trainer] was like 'let's do something to move the needle.'''

However, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker was initially uncertain about the idea of cutting carbs and sugars from her diet.

She said: ''That's most of my diet. I was like 'Completely? Like cold turkey?'''

Despite her initial reluctance, Jennifer successfully completed the challenge on January 31.