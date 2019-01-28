Cardi B is set to co-headline Wireless Festival with hip hop trio Migos in Finsbury Park in London this summer.
The 26-year-old rapper will take to the stage in Finsbury Park in London this summer when she makes her Wireless debut in a co-headline slot with hip hop trio Migos - made up of her estranged husband Offset, as well as Quavo and Takeoff - and fans can expect to hear global hits such as 'Bodak Yellow', 'I Like It', 'Bartier Cardi' as she fronts the iconic main stage.
Cardi will perform on Friday July 5 alongside her husband Offset, 27, whom she split with at the end of last year, although the pair are reportedly working on their romance for the sake of their six-month-old daughter Kulture.
Travis Scott will return to headline on Saturday July 6 in a UK festival exclusive performance fresh off his 2018 Astroworld Tour, and closing the festival on Sunday July 7 in another UK exclusive is the successor to New York's golden age of hip-hop legends, A$AP Rocky.
Elsewhere, one of Atlanta hip-hop's biggest contributors Future joins the line up for a special performance and the only chance to see him in the UK.
Since bursting onto the scene, self-proclaimed rockstar and 'XO Tour Lif3' hitmaker Lil Uzi Vert has truly shaken up modern hip-hop and will be performing a high-energy set at this year's festival and heralded as one of popular music's most charismatic and crowd-pleasing live performers, Young Thug is also added to the line-up.
Meanwhile, Hackney born rapper NOT3s, R&B singer-songwriter Ella Mai and Manchester's rising star IAMDDB - who will be bringing her mesmerising trap-jazz vocals and infectious hits including 'Shade' - will also be playing at Finsbury Park.
The event will take place from the July 5-7, and tickets are available at https://www.wirelessfestival.co.uk/tickets
