Cardi B is set to headline Parklife Festival 2019.

The 26-year-old rapper will take to the stage at the 10th edition of the annual festival held in Manchester's Heaton Park between June 8 and 9, where she is set to wow crowds with her hits including 'Bodak Yellow' and 'I Like It'.

Also confirmed for the event are rap trio Migos - of which Offset, Cardi's estranged husband and father of her daughter Kulture, is a member - Christine & The Queens, Solange, and Khalid.

The Streets will also take to the stage at the UK's largest Metropolitan festival, marking their first festival performance in over eight years.

Elsewhere, acts including Major Lazer Soundsystem, Mark Ronson, George Ezra, Blossoms, Stefflon Don, and Disclosure will also be playing sets packed with chart topping hits.

The festival will also see a host of breakthrough artists including Loyle Carner, Octavian, Slowthai, Yxng Bane and AJ Tracey perform, as well as a comprehensive collection of DJ sets from the likes of Annie Mac and Eric Prydz, together with tastemakers Gilles Peterson and Kaytranada.

Parklife boasts a whopping 16 stages of music across two days, and tickets for the event go on sale this Friday (01.02.19), where fans can pick up a weekend pass for £125, or a day ticket for £69.50 per day.

This year, Parklife are rewarding fans with a variety of benefits which are included in all ticket options, with perks including access to a range of Parklife club series events featuring special guest appearances from acts on the festival bill plus a 20 percent discount at ASOS.