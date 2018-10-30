Cardi B has threatened to sue Nicki Minaj for ''defamation of character''.

The 26-year-old rapper has been locked in a feud with the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker for several months and hours after Nicki called for them to draw a line under their differences on her Beats 1 radio show, Cardi hit out at her on Instagram.

Cardi said in one of 10 video posts: ''How you say that I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated, playing the victim but now you the gangsta. You need to pick a side.

''Do you want to be the victim or do you want to be the gangsta. You lie so much, you can't even keep up with your f***ing lies.''

Among the ''lies'' the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper was referring to was Nicki's allegation her rival had ''built her career of sympathy and Payola''.

She said in another video: ''Since you want to talk about suing, maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you want to claim that I'm using something illegal called Payola for being so f***ing successful,'' Cardi said in the fourth of 10 videos.

Cardi also shared screenshots of her call log, revealing her attempts to call Nicki, complete with the 'Starships' rapper's phone number, after her own number was leaked, allegedly by people connected to her rival.

She said in another clip: ''Let's talk about the leaked numbers s**t. Tell me if this don't make sense, How come my phone number got leaked one hour after the altercation at the Harper's Bazaar party?''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker ended her tirade with a call for Nicki to ''link up'' with her to resolve their differences - or have another fight.

She said: ''You say you're tired of talking about it. I'm tired of talking about it too. I'm tired of the whole internet s**t. I'm tired of the interview s**t. If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me, we could always link up.

''We can talk about it or we can fight it out. I'm with whatever. But I'm sick and tired of that back and forth s**t. I'm not doing it. I'm in a good space right now. Let me know what's up.

''What you need to do is stop focusing on other people and focus on yourself and focus on your craft because you're out here f***ing up your legacy, looking like a f***ing hater.''

On her show, while 35-year-old Nicki called for an end to the fued, she also slammed her rival for making her ''look like a bad person'', after her sister Hennessey accused the 'Super Bass' hitmaker of leaking Cardi's phone number.

And she also alleged that her close pal has Rah Ali ''really beat Cardi's ass''.