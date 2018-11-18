Cardi B thinks her daughter is starting to resemble her younger sister.

The 26-year-old rapper has four-month-old Kulture with fellow hip-hop star Offset, and Cardi has revealed that her baby's appearance is similar to that of Hennessy Carolina, her 22-year-old sister.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Ok my daughter started to look like me not so long ago now she lookin like Henny again (sic)''

Since giving birth to Kulture, Cardi has frequently discussed her baby's progress.

However, she has resisted the temptation to post pictures of Kulture on her social media accounts because there are ''too many mean people'' online.

She recently said: ''I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there. Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious.

''There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She's my little buggy.''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted she can't stop losing weight and that it is making her feel ''really depressed''.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is finding it frustrating that she can't put on any weight as she loves her curves, but Cardi confessed that her poor appetite is stopping her from getting bigger.

She said: ''I cannot stop losing weight. And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight.

''I was drinking Teami so I could curve my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can't gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating.

''I used to be skinny when I was a teenager. I used to hate it and I hate it now.''