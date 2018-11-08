Cardi B has thanked her husband Offset for always ''uplifting'' her.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker - who has three-month-old daughter Kulture with the Migos star - took to her Instagram Story to share the sweet message with her 35.2 million followers on Wednesday (07.11.8).

She simply wrote: ''THANK YOU @OFFSETYRN ALWAYS UPLIFTING ME (sic)'', along with the love heart emoji.

Cardi's life has been crazy of late, especially with her on-going feud with rival rapper Nicki Minaj.

The chart-topping star recently dismissed rumours she's penned a diss track about the 'Chun-Li' hitmaker - who she was involved in an altercation with at New York Fashion Week - insisting she'd rather address their differences in person.

She said: ''The way that I came up, it was never about dissing nobody, and I still feel like I don't need to diss anybody for nothing. My music was never about that.

''I have a short temper, so that's like doing things that I don't stand for. I don't like when people be subbing me. So why would I subbing you on music?

''And any problem that I have, I always address people face-to-face. I don't care. It's whatever the energy's like. I don't care.''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted she's been too busy to release a ''bonus'' track for her fans.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's star wanted to treat fans to an album outtake, but she's been unable to so far because her schedule is so packed.

She said: ''The plan was always to drop a, like, bonus. But I just didn't [think] I was going to be so busy doing back-and-forth, back-and-forth things after I gave birth. It's like, oh my God, like, my schedule is so flooded.

''Maybe in December or just maybe January. I don't know. It's just songs that I felt were really good songs that didn't make the album.''