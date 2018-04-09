Cardi B is designing a ''crazy'' clothing line with FashionNova to help fans look fashionable on a budget.

The 25-year-old rapper released her debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' on April 6 and is already lining up projects to keep her busy throughout the year by creating a clothing collection with the celebrity favorite online store and she is adamant on keeping the prices low so everyone can recreate her bold looks.

Speaking to Apple Music Beats 1, she said: ''With FashionNova, they gave me the opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out, and I'm gonna put out a line with them, a little something-something... It's gonna be crazy because it's what I like. I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive s**t, nobody got no $500 or $400 for a damn shirt and sweatsuit.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer has been open about her love for the site, often showing off her FashionNova outfits on Instagram, and says that although her sell-out hits mean she can have her pick from a range of designer items, she likes to mix-up her looks with the budget pieces because it's ''how rich people like me stay rich.''

She gushed: ''I like D-Squared, I like Givenchy, I like Versace, I like Gucci, I like all that stuff but you know what else you gonna hear about? You gonna hear about FashionNova. I want women who can't afford [designer] to look fashionable too. FashioNova is one of the only things that can really just fit my body. These high end designers I love them, but none of these jeans fit this ass!''