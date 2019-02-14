Cardi B has been spotted wearing her engagement ring for the first time since she rekindled her romance with Offset.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had removed the piece of jewellery when she split from her rapper husband but things seem to be going well for the couple if the piece of jewellery is anything to go by.

The pair were seen out together at the Ignite Angels and Devils Pre-Valentine's Day party in Bel Air, California, with Cardi's massive engagement ring clearly on display, E! News reports.

Cardi had previously spoken out about why she refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset, even though they were trying to work things out for the sake of their six-month-old baby daughter Kulture.

She said: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''

And Cardi also made it clear that she won't be jumping back into bed with her husband just because she ''likes sex'' and is ''sexual'' - because she wants to be a ''good example'' to her baby daughter.

She added: ''If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage that just means you think I'm a sleaze. And I'm not. I have a kid - I have to show an example. Just because I'm out there and very sexual doesn't mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn't mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.''

Offset and Cardi split amid rumours that he had tried to organise a threesome with two other women.