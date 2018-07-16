Cardi B has reportedly turned down mega-money deals to photograph her daughter.

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker and her husband Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture into the world earlier this month but, although they happily announced her arrival, the couple are adamant that they're going to keep their little one out of the public eye for as long as possible and have reportedly snubbed a number of magazine offers.

A source told TMZ.com: ''Multiple magazines, websites and photo agencies have reached out with offers for Kulture's first photo shoot. The offers have been in the $100k neighbourhood. They won't consider a deal until Kulture is six months old.

''Cardi just wants to focus on being a mom and bonding with her baby. So, Kulture's gonna be on the low, for now, but we also know she's already living the high life.''

Although she doesn't want to show the world Kulture's face, the 25-year-old rapper has been keeping fans updated with her transition into motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Lmaaaoooo too funny. Thank you everybody for the congrats we really apreciated. Thank you to family and friends that's been hitting me up checking on me .It's been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day ,all day ,all night attention .I love you guys .Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support .I love you guys !! I'll try to post more often . (sic)''

Cardi chose the unusual moniker of Kulture Kiari Cephus for her daughter as she didn't want her to have a ''basic'' name.

She said recently: ''Kulture anything else woulda been basic Okrrrr (sic)''

The mother-of-one recently shelled out $7000 on luxury baby items for her little girl including a Fendi stroller for $1,600 and a Versace changing bag at $600.

There was also a pricey Stokke Xplory stroller, which retails at over $1000 and a customised recliner at $3,000.

Offset has three other children from previous relationships.