Cardi B has slammed haters who question her career.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took to Twitter to post a rant about how she will never let anybody ''discredit'' her and revealed she already had two mixtapes ready before she was signed by Atlantic Records.

She wrote: ''I will never let nobody discredit me ,before i sign to Atlantic i put 2 mixtapes out and i was pushing FOREVA by myself .

''I went to Renaissance HS for musical theater .I been love music .After high school i Stopped wanna know why ?cause music DONT PAY YOUR F**KING BILLS A JOB DOES (sic)''

This isn't the first time the singer - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - slammed haters who criticised her songs.

After she scooped two prizes at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, for Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and not only did she thank her team, fiance Offset and her devoted fans, she also praised those who download her songs just to criticise her.

Picking up the Best New Artist honour, she said: ''I want to thank my fans because even when I'm wrong, they be like, 'She's still right.'

''I want to thank my haters, too. Because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me.''

Cardi recently revealed her debut album will be released next week.

The rapper took to Instagram to show her fans the cover for her new album, 'Invasion of Privacy', which is set to drop on April 6.

She captioned the image: ''My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!! (sic)''

The highly anticipated album follows her trio of hit singles including 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi' and 'MotorSport', as well as guest appearances ranging from Bruno Mars' 'Finesse (Remix)' to G-Eazy's 'No Limit'.