Cardi B hasn't hired a nanny yet because she wants to bond with her baby.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has decided to just rely on her family for help as she brings up her daughter Kulture, who she shares with her husband Offset.

Explaining her decision on Instagram, she shared: ''I'm a very blessed person. I've been blessed since birth ... because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I'm so thankful and I'm so grateful for them. I have not gotten a nanny yet. I just want to learn how to be a mum. I want to enjoy every single second of it ... since I'm going back to work, so I don't have that extra ... hand, and I'm just really, really grateful.

''I'm just sitting here like, 'God, thank you so much for these great, amazing parents!' I love my parents and my sister. It makes me emotional to know how much they love me! Nothing in this world to repay all the love and help and support they give me.''

Meanwhile, Cardi B is reportedly ''obsessed'' with her daughter Kulture.

A source said: ''Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl. She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early. Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective. She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset.''