Cardi B has shared the first picture of her daughter Kulture Kiari.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (05.12.18) to share the very first snap of her four-month-old daughter with the world, just 18 hours after she uploaded a video to the site announcing she and Kulture's father Offset - whom she married in secret in 2017 - have decided to split.

Cardi simply captioned the picture: ''My heart''

The 'Bartier Cardi' hitmaker posted on Instagram earlier on Wednesday to reveal she and the Migos rapper had ended their relationship, after they ''grew out of love'' with one another.

She said in the video: ''There you go ... peace and love'', and in the clip she said: ''So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.

''We are really good friends and we are really good business partners-- you know he's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time.

''It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore.''

But the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insisted she will always have ''a lot of love'' for the 26-year-old star.

She added: ''I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father.''

Offset hasn't made a statement on the shock split yet, but he did make a brief response to Cardi's videos.

He simply posted: ''Y'all won.''

Many fans have speculated the video may be a prank as it was only a few days ago that Cardi shared photos of the couple kissing at a basketball game, but neither of the pair have commented on the speculation.