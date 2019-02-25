Cardi B has shared a rare full photo of her baby daughter Kulture.

The 'Please Me' rapper had previously vowed not to publish pictures of her seven-month-old girl - whom she has with husband Offset - with her face on display, after she revealed she turned down a seven figure sum to have Kulture's first baby snaps shared with the world.

However, on Monday (25.02.19), the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a throwback of the tot when she was three months old laying next to her Migos rapper father on a sofa and looking up to her mom.

Alongside the family portrait, which was taken during a trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Cardi wrote: ''PUNTA CANA @offsetyrn KK 3 month old (sic)''

Offset recently published Kulture's face along with his three other children, Jordan, Kody and Kalea - whom he has from previous relationships - on the cover of his first solo album, 'Father of 4', which was released last week.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker previously admitted that she doesn't post pictures of Kulture on social media because there are ''too many mean people'' online, who she wants to protect her daughter from.

She said: ''One day, soon.

''I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there.

''Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious.

''There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She's my little buggy.''

And revealing she was offered the hefty amount for the first pictures of Kulture, she said: ''Me and my husband ... We just don't wanna show our baby right now. I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I'm just not ready yet.''

Cardi usually uses emojis to cover up Kulture's face in photos shared on social media.