New York-born rap star Cardi B has claimed that her 'Twerk' video is empowering for women.
The chart-topping rap star has launched a staunch defence of the provocative video - which also features hip-hop duo City Girls - after conservative commentator Stephanie Hamill claimed it undermined the #MeToo movement.
Stephanie initially wrote: ''In the Era of #MeToo how exactly does this empower women? (sic)''
The controversial video features women twerking in bikinis while on-board boats and on beaches.
But Cardi has rubbished the suggestion that it's undermining the #MeToo movement, which is designed to tackle sexual abuse and harassment.
She tweeted: ''It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks [thinking emoji] (sic)''
Cardi, 26, actually worked in a strip club prior to becoming one of the world's most recognisable stars.
And the New York-born rapper recently admitted that stripping made her feel ''pretty''.
During a visit to the Satin Dolls strip club in Manhattan, she shared: ''A lot of the women here they taught me to be more powerful. I did gain, like, a passion and love to performing. It made me feel pretty.''
Despite the stigma attached to stripping, Cardi doesn't have any regrets about her former career.
She said: ''I'm glad for this chapter in my life.
''A lot of people always want to make fun of me, like, 'Oh, you used to be a stripper.' I don't ever regret it. I don't ever regret it.''
