Cardi B says her supposed feud with Nicki Minaj is ''internet made-up''.

The 25-year-old rapper has traded insults with Nicki over recent times, but Cardi - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - has insisted that the situation has been blown completely out of proportion.

Cardi explained: ''Fans and people really want to see that happen because it's really entertainment to see people beef.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said she'd only start feuding with someone under very specific circumstances.

She told Beats 1: ''If you ain't f***ing my man, or if you not taking my money from me, or if you not stop my money then I don't really give a f**k about you.''

Despite this, Cardi previously appeared to take aim at Nicki in an Instagram rant, saying that her one-time idol had become her rival.

She said: ''I hate this s**t, I really, really do. A b**h like me, I was happier when I was macking in the hood. This s**t right here is so fake.

''When I used to be a regular b**h from the Bronx - a hood b***h - when somebody used to be fake to me it was cool because I could approach a b***h and punch her right in her closure...

''Now that I'm in the industry, you don't work like that, just have to watch s**t go, watch s**t go. You gotta see people play you and just say nothing like a d**k. That s**t is so wack my n**** like that s**t be breaking my heart because the people, your idols, become rivals.''