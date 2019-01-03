Cardi B had to stop her concert after twerking too hard.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and her dancers are known for incorporating the dance move into their performances but the rapper was forced to disappear off stage for a moment to sort out her clothing emergency after twerking.

Speaking to the crowd during her performance at Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand, she said: ''Anyways y'all, I'll be right back. I gotta take this wedgie out my a**.''

The admission by Cardi was met with laughs and cheers by her fans, and she soon returned to the stage to continue her set.

Meanwhile, Cardi previously insisted she will definitely be releasing an album this year.

She said: ''Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy.''

Cardi's debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' was received well when it was released in 2018 and it made Cardi the first female artist to have every track on an album certified gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

However, she admitted the honour had left her feeling ''pressure and anxiety'' to deliver a second hit record, after the critical acclaim of her first release.

Responding to the news of her RIAA certification on Twitter last month, Cardi wrote: ''BIG MOMMA BARDI !! Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure and anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one (sic)''