Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala dress was ''stunning'' - according to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The 'I Like It' rapper wore an enormous red gown to the annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in May, and Anna - whose Vogue magazine organises the event - has now said she thought Cardi ''looked so fantastic'' in the extravagant piece.

Speaking in her YouTube series 'Go Ask Anna', she said: ''I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met this year. She looked unbelievable. It was designed by Thom Browne. She could barely move, but it made no difference. People parted like the queen coming through because she looked so fantastic.

''I had not seen her look as chic or as original beforehand. So I completely rethought my opinion of Cardi B's style. She rocks.''

Meanwhile, Cardi's stylist Kollin Carter - who has been dressing the 26-year-old rapper since before her hit single 'Bodak Yellow' catapulted her to stardom two years ago - recently admitted styling her look for the gala was one of his favourite looks so far.

Also referencing the Mugler dress she wore to the Grammy Awards, Kollin said: ''I would have to say the Met for me and also the Mugler moment. That was really a big moment for me. Just seeing like Helmut Newton pop up and a lot of his references meant full circle, realising in my early 20s like, oh wow, this is Mugler who, you know, in all of these Helmut Newton editorials, they did a lot of work together.

''Just to have that full circle moment like, wow, I am going to Paris to look at the Mugler archives from 1995, like, I was five years old when it walked the runway. It was just a crazy, surreal moment for me like, wow, just kind of pinching myself. So I felt like that moment for me is kind of, like, burnt in my memory.''