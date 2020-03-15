Cardi B's new single has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The 27-year-old rap star - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - has revealed that fans will be forced to wait a little longer to hear her new material due to the global health crisis.

Responding to a fan's request for an update on her new single, Cardi - who released her debut studio album, 'Invasion of Privacy', back in 2018 - wrote on Twitter: ''It's delay due to the virus (sic)''

Cardi delivered the update shortly after admitting she is ''a little scared'' about the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapper said in an Instagram video: ''Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about.

''I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared.

''S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker even claimed she'd started hoarding supplies to make sure she's prepared.

She captioned the video: ''Ya keep playing I'm deadass F***IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food (sic)''

Cardi posted the video hours after it was revealed that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival had been postponed until October due to the outbreak.

In a statement, organisers said: ''At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.

''While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.''