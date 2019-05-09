Cardi B is ''very sad'' over her Mother's Day (12.05.19) plans.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is supposed to be celebrating her first ever Mother's Day since giving birth to her 10 month old daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with her husband Offset - this weekend, but will be forced to miss out on the sweet holiday because she's booked to play a concert at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

She said: ''I'm very sad about Mother's Day because I saw that I'm booked for Mother's Day for a show and I had plans for Mother's Day.

''I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it's like I'm going to spend my first Mother's Day with them.''

And while Cardi has taken Kulture on some of her tour dates with her, it's unlikely she'll fly the tot out to South Carolina with her because she's ''sensitive'' when it comes to flying.

Speaking to People magazine at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection launch event on Wednesday (08.05.19), the 26-year-old rapper added: ''If it's not convenient for her to fly, I won't [take her] because she's really sensitive with the planes and her ears.''

Her comments come after she recently admitted she often feels guilty when she has to bring Kulture on tour with her, because she ends up ''feeling so sad'' when the tot's sleeping schedule gets ''a little messed up''.

The 'I Like It' rapper said: ''I do experience that mom guilt, you know? She's here, but it makes me sad sometimes because it's like, 'Oh my gosh, all that traveling.' I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up ... every single time that she gets on an airplane, it's all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.''

Cardi also hates waking up with Kulture in her bed when she doesn't have time to cuddle with her.

She added: ''And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she's in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can't]. It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognises more now and that's, like, you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks up and goes, 'B***h, where you going?'''