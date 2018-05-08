Erika La'Pearl was ''stressed'' doing Cardi B's Met Gala Make-up.

The 25-year-old 'Be Careful' rapper rocked a bold crystal embellished Moshino dress and matching head piece for the 'Heavenly Bodies' Gala theme and Erika experimented with black and deep purple cut crease eyeshadow to highlight the star's ''beautiful almond eyes'' and finished off her look with drugstore false lashes.

Sharing photos of Cardi's glam on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Guys you don't have no idea how stress I was !!!! But god is so amazing!!!! The bardi gang killed it!!!!!!!!!!

''Last one for tonight lol I will be posting more tomorrow lol I really proud of myself! Everything came out so flawless!!!! Thank you again @marcbeautyfor providing amazing makeup! And amazing affordable lashes from @kissproducts in teddy my now favorite style in their collection [sic]''

Erika wanted to match the beauty look to her extravagant style choice, and opted for the dramatic false lashes to complement her accessories.

She told PeopleStyle: ''The [elongated] look of the KISS Triple Push Up lashes in Teddy [complemented] the spikes in Cardi's crown, the combination of soft purple and black liner created contrast - and highlighted her eye shape.''

And she ensured the star - who is expecting her first child with rapper Offset - looked fresh throughout the night by prepping her skin with products from Marc Jacobs beauty line, and says that her ''amazing skin'' means she doesn't need to touch up any products on the star other than her lipstick throughout the evening.

She revealed to Allure.com: ''I ensure that Cardi's makeup doesn't move throughout the evening, Cardi has amazing skin, so the only product she needs is her lip color [to touch up]''