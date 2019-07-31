Cardi B was forced to axe her Indiana concert moments before she was due on stage, due to a ''security threat'' made against her.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had been in rehearsals and was getting ready at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena on Tuesday night (30.07.19), when the ''unverified threat'' was made and it's currently being investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who reassured gig-goers that there was ''no immediate threat to public safety''.

The IMPD tweeted: ''This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life.

''We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening's concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident. Ongoing investigation.''

Cardi was devastated to cancel the show but said her ''safety'' and her fans' ''must come first''.

She wrote on her profile on the micro-blogging site: ''Dear Indiana people I'm so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. (sic)''

The 'Clout' rapper also posted to her Instagram account and confirmed that the show will be rescheduled, with the venue tweeting a date of September 11.

Cardi said: ''Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today .I rehearsed and started doing glam.Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled.My safety and your safety first .I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. Im so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I'm not taking any chances.I love you guys (sic)''

The venue added in a statement: ''Urgent!

''Tonight's Cardi B show will not be played as scheduled.

''Rescheduled date is September 11. All tickets for the original date will be honored. Additional details will follow. (sic)''