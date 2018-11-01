Cardi B wants her fashion brand Fashion Nova to be high-end.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker is hoping her new fashion line will be mistaken for luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci.

She told E! News: ''I want people to be like, 'Is that Chanel? Is that Gucci? Oh, it's Fashion Nova - oh okay.'''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she wants women wearing her fashion line to look ''radiant and sexy''.

She shared: ''Every little detail to me matters. I want to make these women look so happy - so radiant, sexy, so corporate and poppin'. I want them to look like they're wearing Gucci and Prada, but they're not, they're wearing my line.''

Cardi - who has daughter Kulture, three months, with husband Offset - was keen to tackle her ''biggest pet peeve'' with the range, as she's struggled to find well-fitting denim, even with high-end designers.

She added: ''What I don't like about wearing jeans is when the butt is boxy. And I don't like when there is that little space in the butt part, between your back, do you know what I'm talking about? That's my biggest pet peeve.''

And Richard Saghian, chief executive of Fashion Nova, hopes the Cardi B x Fashion Nova collaboration will help to ''dissolve the perceived separation between 'high-end' and 'cheap' clothes and make trendy fashion accessible to everyone.''