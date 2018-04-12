Cardi B's grandmother always knew she'd be a ''star''.

The 25-year-old rapper was always encouraged to perform for her older relative, who was convinced she'd go on to do great things.

She said: ''Well, I used to sing. Like my grandmother always used to make me sing for her.

''She used to be like, 'Oh my gosh you're going to be such a star. You're going to be such a star.' ''

The 'Invasion of Privacy' rapper attended Renaissance High School For Musical Theater and Technology and often entered the school's talent competitions, for which she would sing her favourite Madonna or Lady Gaga songs.

She recalled in an interview with MTV News: ''I went to high school for musical theatre and technology.

''I used to do talent shows. I even have a video of me performing Lady Gaga and everything...In my freshman year, I performed Madonna, 'Material Girl'.

''In 10th grade, I couldn't do the talent show. Junior year I did 'Love Game' and then senior year I did 'Bad Romance'.''

Meanwhile, Cardi - who is expecting her first child with fiance Offset - recently revealed she'll earn $70,000 a day for performing at the famous Coachella music festival.

However, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker will be losing money for playing at the two weekends because of the cost of her stage show.

She told Sirius XM: ''When I was talking to my [manager], he was like, 'Man, you don't understand, we're putting $600,000 on that stage set.

''I'm getting paid for Coachella, like 70 bandos [$70,000] a day -- yeah -- so it's just like, I done got booked for this.

''And then it's like, I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money that I gotta go to Wells Fargo and write a cheque that it's crazy. Like, almost $300,000 [per weekend].''