Cardi B's feet are shrinking.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has been on a mission to lose her baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Kulture four weeks ago but she has admitted, although her frame is getting smaller, her feet seem to have dropped down half a size.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 25-year-old rapper said: ''This might sound crazy but i feel like my feet getting smaller I already have small ass feet

''i can't never change find designer shoes my size and i gotta do kid size in sneakers they never have sh*t . Cause know I'm like a size 3 (sic).''

The brunette beauty was forced to pull out of joining Bruno Mars on his '24K Magic' tour last month because she didn't think she'd be fit enough to get back on stage and she didn't like the thought of leaving her baby with other people while she performed.

However, she's adamant that she's still working on stuff behind the scenes and has promised fans that she will be back bigger and better than ever in the near future.

One fan said: ''Nothing puts in perspective how much women give up being pregnant and having a baby more then the fact that Cardi B had to cancel a world tour with the biggest pop artist in the world right now and Offset is still on tour like nothing happened (sic)''

To which Cardi - who is married to Offset - replied: ''Just cause I'm not on your doesnt mean I'm working ;)I'm working harder then ever and you will see soon ! (sic)''

And when she's not in the studio working on new tracks, Cardi is singing to Kulture.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Be Careful' hitmaker took Drake's hit song 'In My Feelings' and changed the lyrics to: ''My baby, my baby, my baby. Kulture, do you love me? I'm your mommy, I remember when I had you inside me. And I burp ya and I need ya. I'm down for ya like Kulture do you love me? I love you, I love you, do you love me?''